Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Spotted in Leaked Photo

The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Spotted in Leaked Photo
one plus 8 pro leaked image (source: truetech official/ twitter)

A leaked photo of OnePlus’ upcoming offering the OnePlus 8 Pro claims that the device will offer a 120Hz refresh rate display. In a tweet shared by TrueTech Official, it can be seen that the phone offers three refresh rates options- 120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz.

The device is likely to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and as per tipsters, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform along with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The memory chip that the device will house is expected to be the latest LPDDR5 version. Furthermore, it is said that the OnePlus 8 Pro will include Universal Flash Storage 3.0 which will let apps and games open quickly.

On the rear, the phone will have a 64-megapixel primary camera with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom along with a Time of Flight depth sensor. The sensor basically measures the time taken by an infrared beam to bounce off from a subject and return to the device, with this data more accurate depth measurements can be computed to deliver improved AR capabilities, more natural bokeh blurs for portraits among others, claimed the reports.

At the front, the device is expected to house a 12-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera. Furthermore, it is being said that the device will be powered by a 4500mAh battery that can charge at 50W.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram