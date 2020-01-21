OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Spotted in Leaked Photo
The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform.
one plus 8 pro leaked image (source: truetech official/ twitter)
A leaked photo of OnePlus’ upcoming offering the OnePlus 8 Pro claims that the device will offer a 120Hz refresh rate display. In a tweet shared by TrueTech Official, it can be seen that the phone offers three refresh rates options- 120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz.
Exclusive: OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Hands-On Photo Confirms 120Hz Display - https://t.co/G38cCfntkv#OnePlus8Pro #OnePlus8 #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/VfSzNXfofc— TrueTech Official (@TrueTechOff) January 20, 2020
The device is likely to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and as per tipsters, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform along with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The memory chip that the device will house is expected to be the latest LPDDR5 version. Furthermore, it is said that the OnePlus 8 Pro will include Universal Flash Storage 3.0 which will let apps and games open quickly.
On the rear, the phone will have a 64-megapixel primary camera with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom along with a Time of Flight depth sensor. The sensor basically measures the time taken by an infrared beam to bounce off from a subject and return to the device, with this data more accurate depth measurements can be computed to deliver improved AR capabilities, more natural bokeh blurs for portraits among others, claimed the reports.
At the front, the device is expected to house a 12-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera. Furthermore, it is being said that the device will be powered by a 4500mAh battery that can charge at 50W.
