OnePlus 8 Pro With Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will come with 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC as hinted by Geekbench.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
OnePlus recently showcased a new smartphone, the OnePlus Concept One, at CES 2020. Now as it has used the word ‘Concept’ you can’t really buy it, but the device was rather a statement from the company. The rear camera on the phone can be hidden under the glass and can reappear with the press of a button. While that’s not really ‘innovation’ but it did catch some eyeballs.

The next flagship from OnePlus, which you could eventually buy, is just around the corner. We’ve seen some rumours and leaked renders in the past and now some new details around the OnePlus 8 Pro have leaked. The handset has now been listed on Geekbench giving an early look at what we can expect from the device.

So we can expect the handset to come with as much as 12GB of RAM and of course, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 865. The handset will also come with Android 10 right out of the box and will feature a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole on the top for the selfie camera. The device has been codenamed as Kona and has a single-core score of 4296 and a multi-core score of 12531 on Geekbench.

Notably, OnePlus is hosting an event in China on January 13 called ‘OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting’ will most likely focus on a new display technology that the brand is expected to use in its upcoming phones. There is a high possibility that the company is going to bring 120Hz refresh rate to its next flagship lineup.

