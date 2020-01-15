Take the pledge to vote

OnePlus 8 Receives BIS Certification in India, Launch Expected in First Half of 2020

The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8 Lite flagship smartphones will be powered Snapdragon 865 SoC and run Android 10 OS.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Receives BIS Certification in India, Launch Expected in First Half of 2020
OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders (file photo)

A number of smartphones are lined up for 2020, thus giving us plenty of options to choose from. At the CES 2020, OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveiled its Concept One smartphone and later announced its 120Hz refresh rate display technology. Now, the company seems to be preparing to launch the OnePlus 8, the company’s next flagship smartphone which has reportedly received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certificate in India.

OnePlus is coming up with three new devices in the first half of the year: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. Now, the certification for the OnePlus 8 was spotted on the BIS portal, indicating towards a nearing launch of the series in India. Earlier, the standard OnePlus 8 smartphone was spotted as model number IN2010 in the database of China’s MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology). The same device is now spotted on the BIS portal, with model number IN2011.

As we reported earlier, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau claimed that OnePlus 8 series "will be the most beautiful flagship of OnePlus".

The upcoming flagships are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and run on Android 10 OS, with up to 12GB RAM. While the screen resolution of the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be quad HD+ or 1440 x 3140 pixels, the other two handsets, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite will have full HD+ resolution or 1080 x 2400 pixels.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
