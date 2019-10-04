OnePlus 8 Renders Leaked: Curved Display With Punch-Hole, No Pop-Up Selfie Camera
The OnePlus 8 renders seem to have done away with the pop-up selfie camera and instead, will sport a hidden selfie camera within an upper-left-punch-hole display notch.
OnePlus 8 renders (Image: @OnLeaks/Cash Karo)
With just days after OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7T in India, a series of high-resolution renders of the OnePlus 8 have already been leaked. According to a report, the leaks come from @OnLeaks in collaboration with CashKaro. The biggest talking point of the leak is the familiarity between the OnePlus 8 renders and the design of the current crop of OnePlus Pro models.
According to the leaks, the OnePlus 8 will be the first mainline OnePlus device to come with a truly curved 6.5-inch display. However, the device will not include the pop-up selfie camera. Instead, it will sport a hidden selfie camera within an upper-left-punch-hole display notch.
The rear end sees the camera setup mimic the same vertical alignment setup that we have seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year. From the OnePlus 8 renders, one could very well see the OnePlus line merge from 2020 after the Pro was introduced earlier this year. The OnePlus device will most probably sport a Snapdragon chipset, at least 8GB of RAM and superfast UFS 3.0 storage as standard. However, the latest development point towards the fact that the company might completely do away with flat displays.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattcharjee's Fight Gets Ugly
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV Sells Out on Flipkart; I Am Not One of The Lucky Folks
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them
- This MBA Couple Sells Street Food Every Morning in Mumbai, Here's Why
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility