OnePlus 8 Sale Today on Amazon India and OnePlus.com: Price, Specifications, and More

OnePlus is yet again hosting a sale for the OnePlus 8 today which is scheduled for 12PM on Amazon India as well as the OnePlus India website. The company was supposed to begin the open sale of both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro last month. However, due to production issues, the company has only managed to sell the OnePlus 8 through a couple of flash sales.

Expect limited stocks of the handsets yet again and it seems that only two RAM and storage configurations will be available in two colour options. This means that the base 6GB RAM variant will not available for purchase. The OnePlus 8 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant is been priced at Rs 49,999.

Some of the launch offers include flat Rs 2,000 off for customers paying via State Bank of India credit cards and EMI as well as an additional Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for pre-booked users. There will also be no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months and Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000. There is no confirmation as to when the OnePlus 8 Pro would go on sale in India.

ONEPLUS 8 SPECIFICATIONS



The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 colour profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The device offers a 4,300mAh battery, which is said to provide 13% more capacity than its predecessor, OnePlus 7T. There is also a triple-camera setup at the back. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel powered by the Sony IMX586 sensor just like last year. The rest is a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and the third one is a 2-megapixel macro camera. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A).