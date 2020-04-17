TECH

1-MIN READ

OnePlus 8 Series Could Launch in India at Rs 44,000, Suggests Chinese Pricing

The OnePlus 8 Pro in Ultramarine Blue and The OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were announced globally earlier this week and officially announced for the Chinese market yesterday.

Kunal Khullar
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
After announcing the new OnePlus 8 series globally earlier this week, the company launched the handset in its home market China yesterday. The new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro currently don’t have an official launch date for the Indian market, neither the official prices. However, if the Chinese pricing is anything to go by, we can expect a much better price range compared to US pricing.

The OnePlus 8 is set to go on sale in China starting at CNY 3,999 (Rs 43,500 approx), and while the OnePlus 8 Pro has been priced from CNY 5,399 (Rs 58,500 approx). We are assuming that the India pricing should be very similar making them way more approachable than previously thought.

The 8GB+128GB variant of the OnePlus 8 is priced at $699 while the 12GB+256GB variant costs $799. The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes in two variants, with the 8GB+128GB priced at $899, and the 12GB+256GB variant priced at $999.

The new OnePlus 8 series is already listed on Amazon India so we are expecting it to launch soon. The availability of the new smartphones was under question due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus epidemic. However, a recent directive by the government will allow e-commerce websites to start selling smartphones and other electronics from April 20.

