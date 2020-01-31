OnePlus 8 Series Expected to Feature Wireless Charging
OnePlus has managed to keep the cost of its phones low by staying away from including wireless charging support in its smartphones.
OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders (file photo)
OnePlus fans have a reason to cheer as the Chinese smartphone maker may offer wireless charging on its upcoming OnePlus 8 series smartphones. OnePlus recently became a part of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which works with the purpose of developing worldwide compatibility for all wireless chargers and wireless power sources. It is widely assumed that the Chinese smartphone maker would not have joined the consortium without actually planning to add wireless charging to its smartphones. However, the company has not made any announcements as to whether the OnePlus 8 series will have the wireless charging feature.
The WPC website has added OnePlus’s name to its members' list. With the inclusion of its name, OnePlus has joined the likes of Samsung, LG, Apple, Oppo, HMD Global, Huawei, and Asus. It is believed that OnePlus has managed to keep the cost of its phones low by staying away from including wireless charging support in its smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker has, however, often spoken of the prowess of its wired fast charging technology to avoid including wireless charging.
The official launch date of OnePlus 8 series is not known, but several leaks have given a hint as to what it could offer. According to reports, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be equipped with a Li-Po battery. It will feature the company's Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. It is also expected to come with the new Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Finds Asim Riaz's Proposal 'Filmi'
- WhatsApp: Here's How to Send Italic, Bold, Strikethrough, or Monospaced Text Messages
- N95 and N99 Face Masks Protect You From Pollution, But Coronavirus Too?
- Coronavirus: This Website Has A Realtime Map Tracking The Deadly Virus in All Countries
- Facebook Takes Down Profile of Jamia Shooter Who Fired at Students During Anti-CAA Protests