OnePlus 8 Series Expected to Feature Wireless Charging

OnePlus fans have a reason to cheer as the Chinese smartphone maker may offer wireless charging on its upcoming OnePlus 8 series smartphones. OnePlus recently became a part of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which works with the purpose of developing worldwide compatibility for all wireless chargers and wireless power sources. It is widely assumed that the Chinese smartphone maker would not have joined the consortium without actually planning to add wireless charging to its smartphones. However, the company has not made any announcements as to whether the OnePlus 8 series will have the wireless charging feature.

The WPC website has added OnePlus’s name to its members' list. With the inclusion of its name, OnePlus has joined the likes of Samsung, LG, Apple, Oppo, HMD Global, Huawei, and Asus. It is believed that OnePlus has managed to keep the cost of its phones low by staying away from including wireless charging support in its smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker has, however, often spoken of the prowess of its wired fast charging technology to avoid including wireless charging.

The official launch date of OnePlus 8 series is not known, but several leaks have given a hint as to what it could offer. According to reports, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be equipped with a Li-Po battery. It will feature the company's Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. It is also expected to come with the new Snapdragon 865 chipset.

