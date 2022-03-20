OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 9R Receiving Android 12 Update: Full Changelog

OnePlus has started rolling out Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R. The new software update is available in ‘open beta’ form, and the stable version will be released “soon". The latest iteration of OxygenOS faced troubles in the past after users reported bugs following the update. The new beta version of Android 12 for these OnePlus smartphones could be laden with bugs as well, so regular users are advised to wait for the stable version. Currently, the OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 8 series is available in India and North America, while users in the European Union will be required to complete “additional validation steps," and more information is expected soon. Android 12 for OnePlus 9R is only available in India, as per OnePlus changelog.

As per the official changelogs on the OnePlus Community forum, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 8 Pro users in India are getting firmware versions IN2011_11.C.11, KB2001_11.C.11, and IN2025_11.C.11, respectively. OnePlus 9R users in the country are getting firmware version LE2101_11.C.14. OnePlus is also providing roll-back packages on its OnePlus Community forms if users are unhappy with the Android 12 OxygenOS 12. Users are always advised to backup files before signing up for beta test projects.

Advertisement

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 9R users are getting these key Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 updates.

System

Optimised desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by

brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios

Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications

Fixed the issue of screen cannot respond when receiving notifications

Dark mode

Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance

Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customised App notification profiles according to the personalisation

Gallery

Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalised lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

Optimised software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Network

Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios

GSMArena reports that OnePlus 8, 8T, 8 Pro, and OnePlus 9R users in select regions are seemingly getting the stable versions of Android 12 OxygenOS 12. More details from the company are awaited.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.