OnePlus 8 Special Early Sale on Amazon Today at 2PM: Here Are All The Details

The all-new OnePlus 8 series is officially going to be available starting May 29. However, the company is hosting a special early access sale today at 2PM on Amazon India to sell limited quantities of the OnePlus 8. As per the listing, all three memory and storage variants, as well as all colour options, will be available during the special sale.

As for the price, the OnePlus 8 is going to sell for Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs 44,999, for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The handset is available in three colour options including Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black. The top 12GB + 256GB variant is available in all three colours, while the 8GB + 128GB is available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB is available in only Glacial Green.

There are also some offers including a discount of Rs 2,000 off for SBI card users opting for EMI transactions. A Rs 1,000 cashback on Amazon Pay will also be given to customers who pre-booked the OnePlus 8. Other than that, there will be an option of no-cost EMI of 12 and Reliance Jio users can get benefits of up to Rs 6,000.

ONEPLUS 8 SPECIFICATIONS

The OnePlus 8 comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. OnePlus is offering a high-end 12GB RAM this time apart from the 8GB RAM version. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 dual-lane.

The display is a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a FullHD+ resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ and is said to be ‘meticulously tuned’ color accuracy rating of JNCD around 0.4. (JNCD means “Just Noticeable Color Difference" which is an indicator for measuring color accuracy used by companies including DisplayMate).

Probably the most important upgrade is the battery. While the OnePlus 7T had a 3,800mAh battery, the OnePlus 8 offers a 4,300mAh battery. According to the company, the large battery provides 13% more battery capacity compared to the 7T. Of course, there is Warp Charge 30T which is claimed to charge from 1% to 50% in 22 minutes.

There is a triple camera setup at the back highlighted by the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as last year. Rest of the cameras include a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. This means that there is no telephoto camera on the new OnePlus 8. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus.

Other important features including an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, USB-C 3.1 and NFC.