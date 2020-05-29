OnePlus 8 Special Limited Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Specifications, and More

OnePlus had announced that its new OnePlus 8 series would finally go on open sale in India today, May 29. However, due to some production issues last week, the sale was postponed. OnePlus had made the announcement on its forums saying that the full-fledged sale will not be happening this Friday. Instead, a special limited sale across online and offline channels for the OnePlus 8 was announced.

Expect limited stocks of the handsets during this sale which will begin at 12PM today on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. The base model of the OnePlus 8 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) is priced at Rs 41,999 while the 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999. The top 12GB + 256GB variant has been priced at Rs 49,999.

Some of the launch offers include flat Rs 2,000 off for customers paying via State Bank of India credit cards and EMI as well as an additional Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for pre-booked users. There will also be no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months and Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000. There is no confirmation as to when the OnePlus 8 Pro would go on sale in India.

ONEPLUS 8 SPECIFICATIONS

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 colour profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The device offers a 4,300mAh battery, which is said to provide 13% more capacity than its predecessor, OnePlus 7T. There is also a triple-camera setup at the back. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel powered by the Sony IMX586 sensor just like last year. The rest is a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and the third one is a 2-megapixel macro camera. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A).

