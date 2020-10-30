OnePlus 8T 5G’s Video Features Shine Through In Kalki Koechlin’s #ShotOnOnePlus Video on Digital Health

Ever since lockdown began, we have discovered more of the Internet than ever before. Whether it’s taking part in viral challenges, tweeting for justice or amplifying our voices on topical matters, our minds and fingers have used the extra time on hand to spend more time on our smartphones than ever before.

That’s precisely the topic of actress Kalki Koechlin’s new music video titled Stop At Nothing that advocates the cause of digital health in our overactive online lives. Written by Kalki herself, the music video’s impact shines through because of its visual impact and seamless transitions – all of which have been shot using OnePlus’ latest smartphone, the OnePlus 8T 5G. The entire video has been #ShotOnOnePlus, which points us in only one direction – the brilliant and superb video capabilities of the new smartphone.

Here’s the video of Stop At Nothing –

See what we mean when we spoke about the video’s visual impact? Here are the top video features of the OnePlus 8T 5G that caught our eye.

1 - Low Light Clarity

Almost the entire Stop At Nothing video is shot indoors with minimal external lighting. This necessitates clarity and eliminating noise that is typical of low-light photos and videos. However, looking at the video, one would be hard-pressed to imagine that it was all shot on a mobile phone.

Thanks to OnePlus 8T 5G’s improved Nightscape Mode, the camera algorithm takes into account low-light conditions and automatically adjusts the frame by adding vivid colours and eliminating noise so you can shoot with even the bare minimum illumination confidently. You can see the results for yourself in the video above.

2 - Focus Tracking

The OnePlus 8T 5G’s sensors are smart enough to detect the subject under any lighting conditions. In fact, the camera’s new AI algorithm automatically detects the lighting condition and stacks multiple photos to capture a brighter and more detailed picture.

This allows you to track your subject without worrying about losing focus and readjusting the frame to ensure that the camera stays steady on the main subject. As is evident in the video that has been #ShotOnOnePlus, the video never loses focus from Kalki Koechlin’s face, thereby keeping the viewer interested throughout her monologue.

3 - Super Stabilisation

Don’t worry about losing out on action-packed moments while shooting with the OnePlus 8T 5G. The camera system easily adjusts for unwanted camera shakes and unintentional camera panning, allowing you to leave the mechanics behind so you can focus on getting the best shots all the time. In short, the stabilisation works as an external gimble by stabilising your video each time you shoot something with it. As detailed above, this feature works even in low-light conditions, so you don’t have to worry about using a ton of extra equipment and lighting to brighten your shot.

4 - Ultrawide Video

The quad-camera setup on the OnePlus 8T 5G has been further optimised to deliver a stunning 123-degree ultrawide lens that can be used to shoot creative shots that were considered out of scope for smartphone cameras. From landscape shots that capture more detail than before to architectural marvels that need a wider frame or simply bringing in the entire big fat Indian family into a single frame, the Ultrawide Video does it all with ease.

5 – Video Portrait using Bokeh

Who said Portrait Mode had to be restricted only to photos? Thanks to its improved AI algorithm, the Video Portrait mode on the OnePlus 8T 5G produces videos with a natural bokeh effect that detects and analyzes human subjects when shooting a video while accurately blurring out the background.

Now you can highlight the best moments of your video, such as the precise moment your friend blows their birthday candles, with the natural bokeh and make your shoot even more memorable.

These are just some of the highlights of the new OnePlus 8T 5G’s video capabilities. There’s a lot more to explore with the external quad-camera setup and various internal AI upgrades. Don’t spend a fortune buying costly video equipment when your new smartphone can do it all much more effectively. The OnePlus 8T 5G’s camera specs and capabilities give it a significant advantage over its rivals, particularly if you want to shoot high quality videos.

The writer is an independent Journalist.