OnePlus 8T, 8T Pro to Feature 64-Megapixel Cameras Suggests App Code

OnePlus continues to be one of the top names in the Android smartphone market and with its new substantially affordable offering, the OnePlus Nord, it already has three new options for its fans. While customers await the first sale of the Nord, new details for its upcoming OnePlus 8T series is already making news.

According to a report by XDA Developers a string of code found in the latest update for the OnePlus Camera app with version 5.4.23 hints at a 64-megapixel sensor. Since neither the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus Nord offer a 64-megapixel camera, it seems that the upcoming smartphone, presumably the OnePlus 8T, could feature this new upgrade.

The code found in the latest camera app reads “64MP offers higher resolution and captures details in well-lit scenes.” For taking burst shots, the app recommends the user to switch to the 16-megapixel mode for better dynamic range. Notably, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro capture 12-megapixel photos by default, suggesting the 16-megapixel mode is for a completely different device.

We are expecting the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro to launch later in the year, possibly around the month of October. Considering Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, OnePlus could make use of the new chipset as well. Of course, there are all speculations that we are talking about, so take it all with a pinch of salt.