OnePlus 8T Battery Capacity, 65W Warp Charge Confirmed Ahead of October 14 Launch

Ahead of the OnePlus 8T launch, OnePlus is revealing something or the other about the upcoming smartphone on its social media. Soon after the company teased a dual-cell Warp charge system on the upcoming OnePlus 8T, it has now revealed the battery capacity on the upcoming smartphone. The OnePlus 8T will come with a 4,500mAh battery, OnePlus has confirmed. OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 8T's battery capacity in a post on OnePlus forums. In the post, OnePlus says that the 65W Warp Charge technology on the OnePlus 8T will charge the 4,500mAh battery fully in 39 minutes, and 58 percent in 15 minutes.

OnePlus 8T's 65W Warp Charge which uses a dual-cell system was teased earlier this week. With the battery capacity, OnePlus has now confirmed a few features on the upcoming smartphone. OnePlus 8T is already confirmed to have a 120Hz display, 65W Warp Charging for its 4,500mAh battery, and 5G support. While this is all that OnePlus has officially revealed, a lot has been given out by the rumour mill. According to reports, the OnePlus 8T is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will also come with a quad rear camera setup, which will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Renders of the phone have also hinted at a hole-punch design, along with a rectangular camera module.

OnePlus announced the OnePlus 8T launch for October 14 last week. The company will launch the smartphone via an online event, which will take place at 7:30PM IST. Interested viewers can watch the OnePlus 8T event live on OnePlus' official website. Since then, OnePlus has released a string of teasers for the upcoming OnePlus 8T.