OnePlus 8T Credit Card Offers, Exchange & More Discounts In The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

OnePlus launched its OnePlus 8T smartphone earlier this week. The OnePlus 8T was a much anticipated device ahead of its launch, and OnePlus chose the correct time to launch the new device, as it came right ahead of the festive season sales - more specifically, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. OnePlus generally sells its smartphones via Amazon, which led many to believe that the OnePlus 8T might also see discounts and offers during Amazon's annual sale. While there are no discounts on the OnePlus 8T's price, buyers purchasing on Amazon can avail several bank offers, cashbacks, partner offers, exchange offer, and no cost EMI options as part of the Great Indian Festival sale.

The OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 45,999 for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Prime users using HDFC Bank Credit Card can avail a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on a minimum order of Rs. 5,000 and Prime members using HDFC Debit Card can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250. Both the HDFC debit card and credit card offers can be availed with EMI transactions as well. Amazon Prime users with HDFC bank Credit Cards can also avail a bonus offer to save 10 percent up to Rs. 12,000 on purchase of a OnePlus 8T.

Further, on HDFC Credit Card and HDFC Debit Card transactions, Amazon is also offering its Prime members an extra Rs. 1,250 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of Rs. 30,000 and above. On using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, Amazon prime members can avail a 5 percent cashback, while everyone else can avail a 3 percent cashback on using the ICICI Amazon credit card. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI on select bank credit cards, and up to Rs. 16,500 off on exchaging with your old smartphones.

Apart from credit card and exchange offers, Amazon is also offering a 12-month free screen replacement with the OnePlus 8T as a partner offer, and Rs. 250 cashback on paying with Amazon Pay Later.

The OnePlus 8T was launched on October 14. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 8T has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 123-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a fourth 2-megapixel monochrome camera. For selfies and video calling, there's a single 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout at the top-left corner of the front panel. OnePlus has also brought software tweaks on the OnePlus 8T to improve night photography with the NightScape mode.

In terms of the battery, the new OnePlus 8T phone has a 4,500mAh battery (two 2,2250 battery) that supports 65W Warp fast charging solution. The company claims that the phone can attain 60 percent charge in just 15 minutes with the 65W Warp charger.