OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Launched: Price, Specifications, and Availability

OnePlus launched its much anticipated OnePlus 8T smartphone last month. Now, the company has launched a special Cyberpunk 2077 edition for the OnePlus 8T. The smartphone has been launched at a price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 44,500) in China and comes with a special Cyberpunk 2077 case and accessories. Pre-orders for the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition start today in China with the sales commencing from November 11. The smartphone is only China exclusive reportedly. Cyberpunk 2077 is a highly-anticipated action role-playing video game which is set to launch on December 10.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition comes with the same base specifications as the standard OnePlus 8T and runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 with special themes, camera filters, and the likes. Design is where the difference lies. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition has a completely different design as compared to the vanilla OnePlus 8T. While the front panel carries the same flat-edged hole-punch design, the back panel of the Cyberpunk 2077 edition features a three-stage design with an AG glass base. The top third of the panel has an extended camera bump that runs through the width of the back panel. The mid-segment of the phone is the base matte finish AG glass with the OnePlus logo embossed on it. The bottom third has a forged carbon fiber-like finish, and has a Cyberpunk 2077 logo. The smartphone also has yellow accents running across the bottom of the glass back (similar to the orange accents on OnePlus 6T Mclaren edition). The power button on the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition also has a yellow lining, giving it a 3D kind of look. All of these design changes result to a 5gms increase in OnePlus 8T's weight.

OnePlus has launched the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition OnePlus 8T in a single 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The rear camera on the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is also the same quad camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The design of the rear camera module, however, is completely different on the Cyberpunk 2077 edition and the camera app comes with special Cyberpunk 2077 filters. Further, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition features the same 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 402ppi pixel density.

The OnePlus 8T retail box in China also comes with special Cyberpunk 2077 stickers and badges, along with a bumper case cover. The case cover thankfully enhances the detail that went into designing the back panel for this special edition OnePlus 8T instead of hiding it. The contents shared by OnePlus make it seem like the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition OnePlus 8T will make for a fun unboxing experience.