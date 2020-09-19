OnePlus 8T Expected to Launch on October 14: Here’s What We Know

There have been multiple reports hinting that the upcoming OnePlus 8T is just around the corner. A new rumour now suggests that the company is planning to launch the handset on October 14. While OnePlus is yet to confirm any such launch, the new smartphone is expected to arrive with the latest and stable version of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Recently we saw an alleged render of the OnePlus 8T that gives away the design of the phone. The handset might look similar to the OnePlus 8 from the front but a lot like a Samsung smartphone from the back.

The render was shared by @OnLeaks and Pricebaba that seem to be quite legit. Just like the OnePlus 7T from last year, the company is going to introduce a new camera module at the back. The camera module design on the OnePlus 8T seems very similar to some of the ones that we’ve seen on various Samsung smartphones. It includes an ‘L’ arrangement of four cameras lenses and an LED flash on the top right.

As for the front, the 8T is going to be similar to the OnePlus 8, having a punch hole on the top left corner. It is expected to shave off a few millimeters from the top and bottom bezels. As per previous leaks, the smartphone is going to upgrade the display to a 120Hz panel, just like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The display size is rumoured to measure at 6.55-inches which sounds exactly the same as the OnePlus 8.

The quad cameras at the back are expected to include a 48-megapixel sensor with a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel sensor to take macro shots, and a 2-megapixel sensor to help in taking portraits. Despite having a 48-megapixel camera yet again, the overall quality is expected to be better thanks to the new imaging sensor.

We are expecting Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon flagship chipset, the 865+ along with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a confirmation that the smartphone would come with the new Android 11 update with the company’s upcoming OxygenOS 11 update. The OnePlus 8 came with pricing that was upwards of Rs 40,000 and the 8T should match up although there is no information on that as of now.