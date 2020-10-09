OnePlus 8T Incoming: Everything We Know So Far About The Next OnePlus Phone

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 8T smartphone at the company's virtual launch event on October 14. Despite not exactly needing to, OnePlus has been creating a lot of hype ahead of the launch. The company has been teasing OnePlus fans with updates and teasers about the upcoming OnePlus 8T's features and specifications every now and then since the past few weeks. While a lot has been revealed by OnePlus via these teasers itself, the rumour mill is also still at it, with regular leaks and reports about the OnePlus 8T, or other OnePlus devices that are reported to launch alongside the OnePlus 8T.

Now, while OnePlus has not revealed if it will launch other devices on the October 14 event apart from the OnePlus 8T, it is being reported that the company might bring as many as five separate devices on October 14. We don't know what these devices will be, or if they will be announced by OnePlus on October 14. What we do know, however, is that the OnePlus 8T will come with a 120Hz display, an all-new design, and OnePlus' new dual-cell 65W Warp Charge technology. In this article, we will take a look at all that we know about the OnePlus 8T, and what can be expected at the company's October 14 virtual event. OnePlus 8T launch event will take place on October 14 at 7:30PM IST.

First let us take a look at what OnePlus has confirmed with the constant teasers leading up to the launch. OnePlus had, a while back revealed that the OnePlus 8T will come with a 'super-fast' 120Hz AMOLED display. Last month, the company teased a dual-cell 65W Warp Charge technology and the OnePlus 8T's 4,500mAh battery capacity in separate teasers.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also announced last month that the OnePlus 8T will not have a "Pro" variant. Lau said that the plan for OnePlus 8T is to define it in a direction where there is no room for upgrade.

Since the start of October, OnePlus has increased the frequency of OnePlus 8T teasers, revealing a lot about the upcoming smartphone. The company had, last week announced that the front camera on the OnePlus 8T will be an ultra-wide angle sensor. OnePlus also teased a video feature on the OnePlus 8T's front camera, but we were not able to guess what that feature could be.

Most recently, the company has revealed the design language of the OnePlus 8T. In a teaser released earlier this week, the company traced its design lineage from the very first OnePlus One smartphone to reveal the flat screen on the OnePlus 8T, instead of the curved screen seen on the OnePlus 8 series. Further, in a separate teaser, it showed-off a gloss glass back panel of the OnePlus 8T, along with a new Aquamarine Green colour and a rectangular quad rear camera module. OnePlus said it took about four months for the company to develop the glass back panel for the OnePlus 8T.

Now that is all OnePlus has revealed. You may notice that these teasers do not reveal the key specifications of the smartphone like its processor, GPU, or RAM figures. This is where the rumour mill steps in. The OnePlus 8T has long been rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. However, a Geekbench listing spotted earlier this week hinted at a possible 12GB RAM variant for the upcoming smartphone.

While OnePlus teasers have revealed that the OnePlus 8T will come with a quad-camera setup, we don't know the exact specifications of the camera module. According to rumours, the OnePlus 8T will have a 48-megapixel primary camera, which will be assisted by a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel snapper.

While this is by and large all that is known about the OnePlus 8T smartphone, a report from known tipsters last month said that the company might launch as many as five devices alongside the OnePlus 8T smartphone. From what is being speculated, the company might bring the OnePlus Watch, the OnePlus Buds Z truly wireless earphones, a power bank, and more. This however, remains to be verified independently.

While the rumour for OnePlus bringing five extra products might not be as strong, the company seems to be bringing a pair of Truly Wireless earphones alongside the OnePlus 8T. OnePlus had earlier this week launched another teaser which was surprisingly not for the upcoming OnePlus 8T. The company teased an image of what seemed to be an earphone's silicon ear-tip and said, "A whole new world of sound. Coming soon." To further fuel the reports, a report said today that the OnePlus Buds Z has been spotted in the APK of OnePlus' OxygenUpdater app. The OnePlus Buds Z are reported to be an affordable version of the OnePlus Buds that were launched in July.

There is a lot of information and speculation doing the rounds ahead of the highly anticipated launch. All of it will be put to rest once the company launches the smartphone on October 14. The event will be streamed live on OnePlus' social media handles and its official website.