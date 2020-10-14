OnePlus 8T Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream and What to Expect

The OnePlus 8T is set to launch today at a virtual event. The new OnePlus flagship will succeed the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones that were unveiled back in April. Ahead of its launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed a host of specifications on the OnePlus 8T that includes a 4,5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and 5G connectivity. Although its pricing and sale availability will be announced at the launch event today, reports have suggested that the phone would come in two storage variants and at least one colour option. Last month, the company CEO Pete Lau also confirmed that the OnePlus 8T smartphone will not come with a 'Pro' variant.

HOW TO WATCH

Like every other product launch this year, OnePlus is hosting its event virtually owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch event will be streamed live on OnePlus World and OnePlus Youtube channel at 7:30PM IST. Further, the live event can also be viewed in the video embedded below.

SPECIFICATIONS

The OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The latest OnePlus smartphone will run Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box and is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro, the new OnePlus 8T will carry a quad rear camera setup that likely houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The rectangular rear camera module also reportedly includes a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, a single 32-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor is expected. As mentioned, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

PRICES

The OnePlus 8T will reportedly come in 8GB + 128GB storage option for approx. Rs. 51,700 and 12GB + 256GB storage variant with a price tag of approx. Rs. 60,000. The smartphone will have an Aquamarine Green colour option along with an expected Lunar Silver variant. The phone will go on sale via Amazon and OnePlus India website.

Lastly, OnePlus is also rumoured to unveil new OnePlus Nord variants namely, OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. We may also see the company's new truly wireless earphones, the OnePlus Buds Z at the event.