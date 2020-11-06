OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 Comes With New Alert Slider Message, Better Screen Fluidity & More

OnePlus has been pushing updates on its OnePlus 8T smartphone quite rapidly. The company announced on Thursday that it is pushing an incremental update for the OnePlus 8T with OxygenOS 11.0.3.4. The new update comes as the second update for the OnePlus 8T in the last two weeks, and brings changes to the system, camera, and network capabilities of the OnePlus 8T, according to the reasonably long changelog shared by OnePlus. Interestingly, the new update does not include the October 2020 security patch, making us believe that the company might push that also in a separate update in the coming days or weeks.

According to the changelog shared by OnePlus on its official community forum, the most significant new updates seem to be improved power consumption performance in order to reduce heating on the OnePlus 8T, improved mis-touch prevention, and optimised fluidity for some mainstream games to reduce lag. Apart from these, the company has also added a toast message when user is switching to/from silent using the alert slider. Further, OnePlus announced minor bug fixes like the status bar constantly hovering on the screen in landscape mode, or the issue of Play Store not being able to install apps.

In terms of camera, OnePlus said that OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 brings improved camera stability, alongside an optimised imaging effect for a better shooting experience. The Chinese company has also fixed a couple of network issue in the latest OxygenOS update like network interruptions while playing games. Following is the complete changelog for OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update:

System

-Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating

-Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience

-Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks

-Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes

-Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode

-Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Camera

-Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience

-Improved camera stability

Network

-Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal

-Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games

In its post, OnePlus said that the update is being rolled out in three separate builds for various regions - build 11.0.3.4.KB05DA for India, build 11.0.3.4.KB05BA for Europe, and build 11.0.3.4.KB05AA​ for North America.