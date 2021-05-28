OnePlus 8T Receiving New OxygenOS Update That Brings May Security Patch, Loads of Other Fixes

The OnePlus 8T is now receiving a new system update that brings a host of fixes. The new software update is rolling out in India, Europe, and North American regions. The OxygenOS 11.0.8.13, which is based on Android 11, also carries the May 2021 Android security patch. The company is further improving the home screen’s interface while using sliding gestures. As always, the new system update is rolling out in a staged manner, meaning only a small percentage of OnePlus 8T users are currently receiving the latest OxygenOS version. As per a screenshot on the OnePlus Forum, the update size is 386MB.

OnePlus 8T users in India are getting the firmware version 11.0.8.13.KB05DA, while users living in the European and North American regions are receiving version 11.0.8.13.KB05BA and 11.0.8.12.KB05AA, respectively. Although users will be notified once the over-the-air update (OTA) is available on the smartphone, they can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > General > About > Scroll to Version below. Aside from an improved home screen interface, OnePlus has fixed the screenshot capturing failure from the accessibility menu and the low probability issue that prevented users from getting the notification stating low battery. The Gallery app is also getting fixes such as the occasional issues with new photos not saving or abnormal UI display in Guest Mode. OnePlus has also claimed to patch the issue of “opening up the contact card failure." Overall, network performance is getting a boost. In case users have feedback following the system update, they can also download the OnePlus Community app.

The OnePlus 8T that carries the Snapdragon 865 SoC is available to purchase in India at Rs 38,999 for the base 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model. It is available to purchase via Amazon and OnePlus channels in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green colour options.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here