OnePlus 8T Receiving Second OxygenOS Update This Month, Issue With Gallery App Now Fixed

The latest OnePlus 8T is receiving yet another update this month. OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 for the smartphone, and the software update improves its performance and fixes several known issues. As expected, the OTA update is rolling out in a staggered manner, and only a small percentage of users are receiving it at the moment. Users in India are receiving the OxygenOS version 11.0.2.3.KB05DA while users in the European countries are getting the firmware version 11.0.2.3.KB05BA.

As per the changelog shared on the OnePlus community forum, the OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 for the OnePlus 8T optimises system power consumption and reduce heat generation. It also improves Bluetooth connection to reduce latency, and 5G network to extend battery endurance capacity. The issue with display icons appearing small on the desktop is also getting a fix. Other issues reported by users such as abnormal display issue with the Gallery app are also getting patched. The update further improves system stability; however, it does not bring any new Android security patch. Since the new OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update for the OnePlus 8T is rolling out in a staggered manner, users will be automatically notified once it reaches their smartphone. To check the availability manually, users can head to Settings > System > System Updates. Additionally, the latest update is 138MB in size.

Earlier in October, the OnePlus 8T received OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 update that not only improved the system but also carried an additional Amazon shopping app. But users reported that the app can be deleted and it is not exactly a bloatware. Some users also received the beta version of canvas always-on display, and the new OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 does not bring its stable version. The camera app received an updated Nightscape mode for video and more accurate white balance for still images. The OnePlus 8T was launched on October 14, and it packs quad rear cameras and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone already ships with OxygenOS 11 that is based on Android 11. It's currently available to purchase in India via the OnePlus website and Amazon. Notably, the OnePlus 8T will get a Cyberpunk edition on November 2.