OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 'Hot-Fix' Update That Fixes NFC Issue and More

OnePlus has started rolling out a "hot-fix" update for the OnePlus 8T smartphone that optimises several apps along with other improvements. The update is available for users in India, and the company claims that users in the US and European countries will receive the update soon. As usual, the new OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 is rolling out in a staggered manner, meaning only a small percentage of users are receiving it at the moment. Notably, this is the second update in November, as the OnePlus 8T started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 earlier this month. However, the new update hardly brings in any significant changes in comparison to the last update.

As per the official changelog shared on OnePlus forum, the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 is rolling out with the firmware version 11.0.4.5.KB05DA in India. The update optimises call stability, fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks, and user experience with Alert Slider. Similarly, the Camera app is also getting improvements and OnePlus is optimising the imaging effect to bring a "better shooting experience." Users who were facing issues with the status bar and NFC are now receiving a patch as well. The network settings are also getting a patch for known issues along with other enhancements.

The OTA update is rolling out to users in India; however, to check its availability manually, users can head to Settings > System > System Updates. Additionally, users who want to provide any feedback about the current update can use OnePlus Community app. Notably, the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 does not carry the November 2020 Android security patch. Earlier this month, the OnePlus 8T started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 that improved the power consumption performance in order to reduce heating on the smartphone. Other improvements such as mis-touch prevention also appeared in the latest update. The OnePlus 8T that was launched last month, already ships with the Android 11-based Oxygen out-of-the-box. Its price in India starts at Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

Following is the complete changelog for OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update:

System

Optimised the call stability; Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating; Improved mis-touch prevention to offer better gaming; experience; Optimised fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks; Optimised user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes; Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode; Fixed the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability

Camera

Optimised the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience; Improved camera stability

Network

Optimised mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal; Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games