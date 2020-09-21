OnePlus 8T Teased to Launch Soon by 'Iron Man' Robert Downey Jr

OnePlus smartphones garner a lot of attention ahead of their launch. The company launched its OnePlus 8 series of smartphones in April this year, followed by the OnePlus Nord, which was launched in July. Now, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next, the OnePlus 8T. A new teaser video of the OnePlus 8T has now been launched by the company, featuring brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr. "Life is fast, but you got to be faster," the teaser video says, in line with OnePlus promoting its smartphones as one of the fastest devices. The teaser also mentions that the OnePlus 8T is "coming soon".

Further, a OnePlus 8T teaser was also spotted in an Amazon India listing last week. The listing did not give anything except that the phone will be launched "soon." While there is no official release date, an earlier report cited known tipster Ishan Aggarwal, saying that the OnePlus 8T will launch on 14 October.

Since OnePlus smartphones get the kind of attention they do, there is no dearth of rumours and leaks, suggesting what the company's next smartphone could be about. A recent render of the OnePlus 8T showed the phone carrying a Samsung-like rectangular rear camera module, with the lenses lined up in an 'L' shape. From the front, the phone is expected to carry a design similar to OnePlus 8, with a hole-punch front panel with the camera placed on the top left corner of the screen.

According to previous reports, the OnePlus 8T is said to come with a 120Hz display. It is expected to come with a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is also said to come with the latest softwares, the latest OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. We expect the price of the OnePlus 8T to be upwards of Rs. 40,000.