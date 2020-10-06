OnePlus 8T Teased Yet Again With a Flat Screen, Might Come With a 12GB RAM Variant

Latest in the series of OnePlus 8T teasers by OnePlus hints at the upcoming smartphone having a flat display. The company has hinted at the upcoming device's flat screen through a video teaser. With the OnePlus 8T, the company seems to be ditching the curved screen design carried in its OnePlus 8 series. In a teaser video, OnePlus tracks its flagship design lineage from the very first OnePlus One smartphone, up to the most recent OnePlus 8 series. The video ended with a glimpse of the OnePlus 8T's top left corner of the screen, which shows a round edge with a flat screen.

In another development, a OnePlus smartphone was spotted on Geekbench. The listed OnePlus smartphone shows a RAM figure of 12GB, and it is now being speculated that it is a 12GB variant of the OnePlus 8T. The Geekbench listing shows the name of the smartphone as OnePlus KB2000, which reports suggest could be a variant the upcoming OnePlus 8T. Earlier, a similar named phone OnePlus KB2001 was said to be the OnePlus 8T. The Geekbench listing shows the date of upload as September 30 2020, and the OnePlus KB2000 has got an 888 Single-Core score, and a 3,129 Multi-Core score. While the Geekbench listing does exist, there is no way of confirming if this indeed is a variant of the OnePlus 8T. If you are curious, we'd suggest you to wait for October 14.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8T, along with a pair of earphones on October 14 via a dedicated virtual event. The event will take place at 7:30PM IST and can be streamed live on OnePlus' social media accounts and its official website.

The OnePlus 8T is confirmed to come with a 120Hz display, 65W Warp Charge technology, an ultra-wide angle front camera, and 5G support. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also said that there will be no "Pro" version of the OnePlus 8T. While that is all OnePlus has revealed as of now, the phone has been subject to many leaks and rumours. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8T is expected to house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ chipset, along with 8GB of RAM. The phone is said to come with a quad-camera setup at the back, house in a rectangular-shaped module.