OnePlus 8T Ultra-Wide Front Camera Teased Ahead of October 14 Launch

OnePlus has been building up the excitement ahead of the OnePlus 8T launch by teasing new features of the upcoming smartphone every now and then. Most recently, the company has teased the OnePlus 8T's ultra-wide angle front facing camera. OnePlus teased the new feature via its official Twitter handle. "Strike a pose with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera," OnePlus said in a tweet. OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8T on October 14, along with a new set of truly wireless earbuds.

OnePlus also shared a short clip along with the teaser. The clip depicted the OnePlus 8T's hole-punch front camera. The camera is animated along with the text, "Lights. Camera. Ultra." The "Ultra" is a reference to the ultra-wide angle front camera on the OnePlus 8T. The animation also shows a red blip on the camera lens. While it is not known what the red dot signifies, it's safe to assume that it might be a video recording feature. There is no other information about the OnePlus 8T's front camera. The recently launched OnePlus Nord also has an ultra-wide angle shooter in its dual front facing camera unit.

Strike a pose 📸 with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 4, 2020

The OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with the new 65W Warp Charge, and will have a 4,500mAh battery. The OnePlus 8T is also confirmed to come with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

OnePlus also teased a set of earphones, that will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T on October 14. The company will hold a virtual event at 7:30PM IST, which can be viewed on OnePlus social media handles, and its official website.