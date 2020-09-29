OnePlus 8T Will Not Have a Pro Variant, CEO Pete Lau Confirms

OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone on October 14. This time around, however, there will be no OnePlus 8T Pro, the company's CEO Pete Lau has confirmed. Lau made the announcement on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. He said that users who like Pro-level products can continue to choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. "Our plan for it (OnePlus 8T) is itself defined in a direction where there is no room for upgrade," Lau said in his Weibo post. He also hinted at a "surprise" on his Weibo post, which report say could be the new truly wireless OnePlus Buds Z, and the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8T next month. The phone will come with a new 65W Warp Charge technology, a 120Hz display, and 5G support. While the company has not revealed anything more, the OnePlus 8T is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is also rumoured to come with a quad camera setup at the back. The camera module on the OnePlus 8T is rumoured to include a 48-megapixel sensor with a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8T on 14 October via a virtual event. The event will go live at 7:30PM on OnePlus official website. It has been reported that OnePlus might launch other gadgets like a OnePlus smartwatch and an affordable truly wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 8T.