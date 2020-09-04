OnePlus 8T With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 865+ to Launch in October

The year isn’t done yet and neither are smartphone manufacturers. OnePlus is set to launch an update to its OnePlus 8 series that it launched earlier this year and we have probably the first proper leak around the OnePlus 8T. If sources are anything to go by, the OnePlus 8T is going to upgrade the display to a 120Hz panel, just like the OnePlus 8 Pro. This makes sense considering that a majority of smartphone makers have already taken a step ahead and moved to 120 and even 144Hz display panels. The OnePlus 8 Pro was the company’s first phone with a 120Hz refresh rate display and if the leaked information is true, the OnePlus 8T should offer a similarly smooth experience. The display size is rumoured to measure at 6.55-inches which sounds exactly the same as the OnePlus 8.

Additionally, there is info that the handset will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The primary camera will be a 48-megapixel sensor with a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel sensor to take macro shots, and a 2-megapixel sensor to help in taking portraits. Despite having a 48-megapixel camera yet again, the overall quality is expected to be better thanks to the new imaging sensor.

Considering we have a new Snapdragon flagship chipset, the 865+, we could see the new 8T rocking that with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a confirmation that the smartphone would come with the new Android 11 update with the company’s upcoming OxygenOS 11 update. The OnePlus 7T was one of the first phones to get Android 10 and there is a possibility that OnePlus will try to do the same this year. There was an alleged leaked image of the device that made the internet a few days back that hints at a very similar design as the OnePlus 8 with very slight tweaks to the upper and lower bezels.

Expect the new OnePlus 8T and possibly the OnePlus 8T Pro by the end of this month or most likely by October. The OnePlus 8 came with pricing that was upwards of Rs 40,000 and the 8T should match up although there is no information on that as of now.