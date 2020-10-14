OnePlus 8T With Quad Rear Cameras, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price in India, Features, and More

OnePlus has unveiled the latest OnePlus 8T flagship nearly five months after launching the OnePlus 8 series. Similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro, the new smartphone comes with quad rear cameras that are housed inside a rectangular module instead of a vertically aligned pill-shaped module. The phone is also relatively thinner and lighter than the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8.44mm thickness and 188 grams respectively. Notably, OnePlus during the launch event today announced the new OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds, the grey colour edition for OnePlus Nord, and the OnePlus smartwatch scheduled to launch on June 29, 2016.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

The OnePlus 8T price in India starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 45,999. The smartphone comes in Aquamarine Green, and Lunar Silver colour options and its sale in India will commence October 16 onwards. The phones will be up for grabs via Amazon and OnePlus website. The company is yet to announce the phone's sale offers.

FEATURES

The new OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display (same size as the vanilla OnePlus 8) with 120Hz refresh rate and 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It ships with the latest OxygenOS 11 that is based on Android 11. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The onboard storage cannot be expanded and the phone supports dual-SIM cards (Nano).

Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 123-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a fourth 2-megapixel monochrome camera. For selfies and video calling, there's a single 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout at the top-left corner of the front panel. OnePlus has also brought software tweaks on the OnePlus 8T to improve night photography with the NightScape mode.

In terms of the battery, the new OnePlus 8T phone has a 4,500mAh battery (two 2,2250 battery) that supports 65W Warp fast charging solution. The company claims that the phone can attain 60 percent charge in just 15 minutes with the 65W Warp charger. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port for charging. Other features on the phone include 5G, 4G GPS, NFC, and Glonass.