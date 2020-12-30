OnePlus 8T's New OxygenOS 11 Update Brings November 2020 Security Patch, Optimised Gestures and More

The OnePlus 8T has started receiving new OxygenOS version along with November 2020 Android security patch. In terms of features, the phone is getting optimised full-screen gestures, enhanced camera quality, and other security fixes. The OnePlus 8T was the first smartphone to ship with the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, and it is now receiving the version OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 in India and 11.0.6.8 in European markets. Earlier this week, Chinese smartphone company rolled out new updates for the One Nord, though the phone is yet to receive OxygenOS 11.

At the moment, the OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 is rolling out to OnePlus 8T users in India with the firmware version 11.0.6.7.KB05DA, while users in select European countries are getting version 11.0.6.8.KB05BA. As always, the over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out in a staged manner and is currently reaching out to a small percentage of users today. The company says that a broader rollout will begin in a few days, and in the meantime, OnePlus 8T users can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates.

Apart from the November 2020 Android security patch, the new update carries a new keyboard height adjustment feature where users can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience. To check this setting, go to Settings > System > Language > input-Keyboard height adjustment. The OnePlus Store is also getting upgraded to allow users to manage OnePlus account and "get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products." It fixes issues with the Gallery and Wi-Fi network. The phone's image quality and nightscape mode are also getting improved. Additionally, users who want to provide any feedback about the current update can use OnePlus Community app.

The complete changelog reads as follows:

System

Optimised the experience of full-screen gestures

Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed

Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment)

Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Camera

Optimised the image quality on nightscape

Gallery

Fixed a small probability issue that photos don't display in the Gallery

Network

Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation

Improved the stability of communication

OnePlus Store (IN only)

An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)