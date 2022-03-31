OnePlus 9 5G is Available at a Price of Rs 36,999 With Bank Offer: All Details

The OnePlus 9 5G series recently got a price cut of Rs 5,000 ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launch in India later today, March 31. Currently, the OnePlus 9’s price in India starts at Rs 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, and the 12GB RAM option is available for Rs 49,999 on the official OnePlus site and Amazon. However, Amazon is offering a bank deal that gives an instant discount of Rs 8,000. The offer is available on CITI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. The OnePlus 9 5G comes in Astral Black and Artic Sky colours.

OnePlus 9 5G Price in India

Following the Citi Bank card offer, customers can purchase the OnePlus 9 5G for an effective price of Rs 36,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively. The EMI payment option with the Citi Bank card is available for six months. Additionally, customers can also select an exchange offer to further lower the retail price of the smartphone.

OnePlus 9 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 9 5G comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s erstwhile flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, and the cameras are co-developed by Hasselblad. The rear camera module includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel shooter. Additionally, the phone houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Today

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G that debuted in China early this year will be launched in India later today. The virtual launch event will start at 7:30 PM IST tonight, and fans can watch the show on the company’s official YouTube channel and social media handles. There’s no regular OnePlus 10 5G model yet.

