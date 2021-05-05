OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Concept Renders Show Alternate Colour Options that Sadly Didn't Make the Cut

The OnePlus 9 debuted in April 2021 in three colour options of blue, violet and black (aka Arctic Sky, Winter Mist, and Astral Black), while the OnePlus 9 Pro model comes in black, dark green and grey colours namely - Stellar Black, Pine Green, and Morning Mist. However, a notable leakster has now revealed that more shades were planned for the two Android phones that sadly didn’t make the final cut. In a post shared on Twitter, we can notice the OnePlus 9 in dull green and green finishes that do not resemble the ones for the pro model. The OnePlus 9 Pro is also shown in a pure black and a glossy grey colour option.

The concept image comes from tipster Max Jambor who had predicted many OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Watch features before their launch. In the tweet, the tipster notes, “Some of the OnePlus 9 series colours that did not make it onto the market, including Matte White, Glossy Black, Glossy Silver and Glossy Green." Of course, the reasons as to why OnePlus ditched these options remain unclear and the company may never release a version of OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in these shades. However, since fans can now check out a glimpse at these phones, there’s no harm in telling the company that prides itself on listening to customers.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 price in India is set at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The OnePlus 9 Pro costs Rs Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB options, respectively.

