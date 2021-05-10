OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Now Receiving OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 With May 2021 Android Security Patch

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones are receiving a new system update. The update brings Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 and May 2021 Android security patch. The update comes a month after the two phones received OxygenOS 11.2.4.4. In terms of features, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are getting improved charging, HDR effect in some shooting scenes, and more. It also fixes known issues such as lagging of the keyboard. At the moment, OnePlus is yet to update its community forum officially to share exact availability details. As per user screenshots, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones are receiving firmware version 11.2.5.5.LE15DA, and it is 130MB in size.

OnePlus is likely rolling out the OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update in a staggered manner, meaning only a small percentage of OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users are receiving it current;y. To check the availability of the system update manually, head to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install. As per a screenshot on the OnePlus forum, the overall phone performance and network connectivity are also getting improved. The white balance performance of the rear camera is getting a boost. OnePlus users who are facing errors after getting the software update can report with the OnePlus community app.

Meanwhile, both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro debuted in India with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. Both phones come with a 120Hz display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, under the hood. The vanilla model comes with triple rear cameras, and the Pro variant has a quad rear camera system. The OnePlus 9 price in India starts at Rs 49,999, while the OnePlus 9 Pro price starts at Rs 64,999.

Here’s the full changelog:

System

-Improved charging performance

-Fixed the small probability lagging issue of

keyboard

-Fixed known issues and improved system

stability

-Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Camera

-Improved the HDR effect in some shooting

scenes

-Improved the white balance performance of

the rear camera

Network

-Improved the stability of network

Communication

-Improved the performance of Wi-Fi

connection

