OnePlus 9, 9 Pro's Android 12 Beta Rollout Paused After Users Report Bricking Issue, Here's a Fix

OnePlus started rolling out the first Android 12 Beta preview for “advance" OnePlus users part of its Developer Preview programme earlier today. The development was announced for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones after Google released the first Android 12 beta build for Pixel phones following a presentation at the ongoing Google I/O 2021 virtual event. However, the Chinese smartphone company, in an updated post on the OnePlus Community forum, said that the rollout was paused after receiving user feedback. As per posts available on the forum, users complained of bricking issues after updating the software. Some users also took to Twitter, stating that the smartphone continued to ‘bootloop’ and others were stuck with a “copy data page."

A OnePlus Staff member on the forum said that the company would look into the issue; however, a fix is still awaited. Meanwhile, a report on XDA Developers claims that the issue is fixable by restoring Qualcomm SoC’s Emergency Download Mode (EDL). Users will need to switch off the smartphone and then hold down both volume up and volume down buttons. Users must note that the OnePlus 9 series phone must be plugged into a Windows-running PC. The report adds, “The phone should boot into the EDL mode at this point, which can be easily verified by searching for a new ‘QDLOADER 9008’ entry (or ‘QHUSB_BULK’, if the driver isn’t properly installed) under Device Manager. Once it connects, simply open the appropriate tool for your model, select ‘User type’ as ‘Other’, click on ‘Target’ button to verify the device variant, press start."

The next-gen Android 12 comes with an all-new interface and privacy controls — some of them are inspired by the iOS 14 that was released by Apple last year. The mobile OS brings new animation, a lock screen, and a clutter-free UI. Google is also partnering with Samsung to launch Wear - an OS designed Android smartwatches. Google showcased the smart canvas in Google Workspace to ease the collaboration of teams on Google Docs, Sheets, and other productivity tools.

