OnePlus 9, 9 Pro's New OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update Brings Multiple System and Camera Improvements

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving a new system update that brings camera and system improvements. The latest Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 is rolling out in a staggered manner, meaning only a small percentage of users in India, Europe, and North American regions are currently receiving the new upgrades. According to the official changelog, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users are not yet receiving the latest Android security patch (June 2021 Android security patch), though the update does include fixes for some known errors. In India, OnePlus 9 users are receiving firmware version 11.2.6.6.LE25DA, while users in Europe and North American regions are getting version 11.2.6.6.LE25BA and 11.2.6.6.LE25AA, respectively. OnePlus 9 Pro users in India, Europe, and North America are receiving versions 11.2.6.6.LE15DA, 11.2.6.6.LE15BA, and 11.2.6.6.LE15AA​, respectively.

Once the OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update is available, users will most likely get a notification on their smartphone. However, they can check the availability manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install. In terms of features, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users are getting an improved charging experience and the power consumption has been optimised. The “hidden operation logic of the camera’s top bar" has been improved while the rear cameras are getting tweaked to reduce noise reduction and sharpening effect. The camera app’s focusing experience, brightness constancy in indoor scenes, the accuracy of auto white balance of the rear camera are also getting a boost. OnePlus is also fixing “known issues" and improving network performance and overall stability with the latest update. The regular OnePlus comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options that cost Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. The Pro model’s price starts at Rs 64,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs Rs 69,999. Both the smartphones carry Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 88 chipset.

