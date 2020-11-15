OnePlus 9 Alleged Render Shows a Hole-Punch Design and Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Tipped

The vanilla OnePlus 9 smartphone's alleged render has surfaced online. According to 91Mobiles, the smartphone will pack a triple rear camera setup along with a single selfie camera housed inside a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. Moreover, its triple rear cameras are housed inside a vertically-aligned rectangular module similar to the OnePlus 8T, as per the render. Last week, a tipster who goes by the pseudonym TechDroider on Twitter said that the rumoured OnePlus 9 series would include two phone variants - the second being the OnePlus 9 Pro model. The update by the tipster contradicts an earlier report that stated the arrival of a third variant - either OnePlus 9 Ultra or OnePlus 9T.

The render available on 91Mobiles also highlights the phone with a flat display and in white colour finish. The report citing a source claims that the vanilla OnePlus 9 would sport a 6.55-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the vanilla OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, two of the three camera sensors on the OnePlus 9 will reportedly be larger in size than the third sensor, accompanied by a single LED flash.

Previously leaks have also suggested that the smartphone would pack the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and ship with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. The OnePlus 9 will reportedly come with the model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119 while the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to come with LE2120 and LE2127 model numbers. All the smartphones are reportedly being developed under the codename Lemonade. Last week, tipster TechDroider indicated that the OnePlus 9 series would support 40W wireless charging as well as 65W wired charging. However, if the rumour is accurate, the battery feature could be limited to the Pro model as the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with both fast wired and wireless charging options while the vanilla OnePlus 8 features no wireless charging support.