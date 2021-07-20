OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving a new system update that brings a new Bitmoji always-on display (AOD) and system improvements. The latest Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 is rolling out in a staggered manner meaning only a small percentage of users in India, Europe, and North American regions are currently receiving the new upgrades. According to the official changelog, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users are also getting the new July 2021 Android security patch that addresses several known bugs. In India, OnePlus 9 users are receiving firmware version 11.2.8.8.LE25DA, while users in Europe and North American regions are getting version 11.2.8.8.LE25BA and 111.2.8.8.LE25AA, respectively. OnePlus 9 Pro users in India, Europe, and North America are receiving versions 11.2.8.8.LE15DA, 11.2.8.8.LE15BA, and 11.2.8.8.LE15AA, respectively.

Once the OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update is available, users will most likely get a notification on their smartphone. However, they can check the availability manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install. In terms of features, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users are getting a new Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat and Bitmoji, which “will liven up the ambient display." Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you. To use the feature, head to Settings > Customisation > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji. The upgrade also brings patches for known issues and improves stability aside from the July 2021 Android security patch. The Oxygen OS update based on Android 11 adds OnePlus Store, a “convenient way to manage your OnePlus account" that can also be uninstalled.

In case users face problems following the OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update, they can use the OnePlus Community forum to voice their issues. The company says a broader rollout will begin in a few days. Meanwhile, OnePlus will launch the new-gen OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India this week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here