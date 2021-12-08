OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro Users Are Reporting Issues Following Android 12 Update

OnePlus 9 users who started receiving Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 recently are reporting bugs following the software update. As per a Reddit thread spotted by XDA Developers, some users claim that they are facing issues with phone calls and slower Wi-Fi connections. Some users are unable to disable Google Feed, and the auto-fill on Google Chrome isn’t working either for a user. Animation on the smartphone is also lagging, based on user posts on the Community forum. OnePlus is yet to address concerns officially.

The Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update is available in India and North America, but users in European countries will receive it later. The company had not addressed the cause of the delay earlier.

A post on Reddit by users ‘Udgadano’ reads, “I can’t change icons individually, I can’t personalize status bar (hour with seconds, disabling battery icon, etc), my main screen is messed up, KWGT widgets look horrible, I can’t disable Google feed… Everything looks horrible. I’m so disappointed."

Another user with OnePlus 9 Pro said on the Community forum, “It is not stable. I tried to update yesterday. This is the same build. OnePlus have not received enough complaints yet concerning problems with network so most likely they aren’t even aware."

Notably, OnePlus had paused its first Android 12 beta programme in May after OnePlus 9 series users reported similar issues.

If you like bad UX, you’re going to LOVE OxygenOS 12.It’s like the 12 Days of Christmas, but with bugs instead of gifts! Sorry OnePlus, but you dropped the ball on this release. Big time. — John Holland (@imjohnh) December 8, 2021

The OxygesOS 12 promises a new look and layout along with features like enhanced dark mode. The company is also adding a shelf for cards to make data content easier to read. The phones started adding earphone control cards to manage earbuds with one click. The Gallery and Camera apps get a refreshed interface for a clutter-free experience. As mentioned, OnePlus is yet to address the issue, and more details are awaited. The company will likely fix issues with an immediate software update. Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 is yet to reach other OnePlus smartphones.

