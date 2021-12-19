OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Are Again Receiving Android 12 Update After a Buggy Start

OnePlus has resumed the rollout of Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The company started rolling out the software update on the two OnePlus 9 series smartphones earlier this month but immediately paused after users reported multiple problems. Just like the last time, the new update is rolling out in India and North America, while the update is yet to reach users in Europe. The update is rolling out in a staggered manner, meaning only a small percentage of users are currently receiving the OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus, in its community forum, notes that OnePlus 9 users in India and North America are receiving firmware versions LE2111_11_C.39 and LE2115_11_C.39, respectively. OnePlus 9 Pro users in the two regions are getting firmware versions LE2121_11_C.39 and LE2125_11_C.39. The company has not clarified what caused the problem with the last update. The forum notes, “In this build, we concentrated on solving the issues that were most reported recently, including the failure to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios, phone notifications not being visible, freeze issues, some display problems, etc."

OnePlus says other issues such as auto-fill on Chrome app, lack of access to Ultra HD 48M / AUX camera on GCam, and more will be addressed in the “follow-up update plan."

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users likely will get a notification once the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 lands on their smartphone. Users can check the availability manually by heading Settings > System > System Updates. In terms of features, here’s what users are receiving:

System

Improved the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking

Optimised system power consumption to extend the battery life

Fixed the issue of screen tearing when back to the home screen in some games

Fixed the issue that the notification bar showed a blank bar

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Camera

Improved the startup speed of the application

Improved the image effect of the rear camera

Network

Fixed the issue that failed to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios

