OnePlus 9 Leaked Images Hint at Possible Design, Specifications: What We Know So Far

OnePlus 9 is one of the most anticipated smartphone series for this year. Now, live images of the OnePlus 9 have surfaced, hinting at the smartphone's design and possible specifications. From the live images, it can be seen that the OnePlus 9 may come with a curved display and a hole-punch design with a triple rear camera setup along with laser autofocus. The live images, leaked in a report from ITHome, show OnePlus 9 in a silver colour OnePlus 9 smartphone and highlights the smartphone's design from both the front and the back side.

The OnePlus 9 series is rumoured to debut in March this year and will include the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models, along with a rumoured OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite variant that will sit below the OnePlus 9. The leaked images shared by ITHome hint at a similar design to what we have seen in past renders and leaks. The OnePlus 9 appears to have a rectangular camera module with three vertically-placed cameras, along with a separate cutout next to the module, which is said to be the last autofocus sensor.

Apart from the design, the leaked images hint at the possible specifications of the OnePlus 9, as one of the photos shows the About Phone screen on the smartphone. According to the images, the OnePlus 9 appears to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Further, the images show the OnePlus 9 with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display. In terms of camera, the About Phone screen of the OnePlus 9 shows that the are two 48-megapixel sensor and one 8-megapixel sensor. This is contrary to previous reports that have suggested a 50-megapixel sensor on the OnePlus 9.

Apart from this, the images do not hint at anything more. Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus 9 may come with a 4,500mAh battery along with wireless charging and support for reverse wireless charging.