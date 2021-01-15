OnePlus 9 Lite With Snapdragon 865 Chipset Said to Launch in India and China, Model Numbers Tipped

The OnePlus 9 Lite is rumoured to launch alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in the first quarter of 2021. A tipster is now claiming that the smartphone might launch in China as well as in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, under the hood. The OnePlus device was earlier speculated to be called the OnePlus 9E - the third variant in the next OnePlus smartphone flagship series. The Chinese tech has not yet confirmed the development of either of the smartphones.

The tipster who goes by the name TechDroider adds that the OnePlus 9 Lite would carry model numbers LE2100 and LE2101 that looks similar to the model numbers associated with the OnePlus 9 (LE2110, LE2117, LE2119) and OnePlus 9 Pro (LE2120, LE2127). It also indicates that the phone may come in two storage models. A separate report recently suggested that the OnePlus 9 Lite would sit somewhere between the vanilla OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8T. It further tips that the new smartphone may pack a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED panel along with 65W fast charging. Notably, the camera specs are said to be similar to that of the OnePlus 8T, though OnePlus recently signed a deal with German optics company Leica for the new OnePlus 9 series. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 9 Lite is expected to carry a price of roughly $600 (approx Rs 44,300).

To recall, OnPlus 8T carries quad rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery, and Snapdragon 865 SoC. Its price in India starts at Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB + 128 GB storage option.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will reportedly feature Snapdragon 888 SoC. The vanilla model is said to pack a triple rear camera setup while Pro variant is rumoured to launch with quad rear cameras. Both the models may ship with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box and a flat display with a hole-punch cutout at the centre.