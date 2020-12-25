OnePlus 9 Lite With Snapdragon 865 SoC May Launch Alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 series is said to pack two models - the vanilla OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Some rumours had suggested the development of a third variant as well, though no information was available about the device at that time. A new report by Android Central suggests that the third model may release as OnePlus 9 Lite instead of OnePlus 9E as tipped by multiple reports, previously. All the three OnePlus models are said to launch early 2021.

The latest report adds that the OnePlus 9 Lite would sit somewhere between the OnePlus 8T and the vanilla OnePlus 9. It is speculated to come with the erstwhile flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is by no means a less powerful (and expensive) mobile processor. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro; however, are expected to come with the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm - Snapdragon 888. Moreover, the OnePlus 9 Lite is said to carry almost the same camera specifications of the OnePlus 8T, although, a separate report recently suggested that the company has partnered with Leica for optics on the next OnePlus phone series. Therefore, we can expect the 9 Lite phone to still have an upgraded camera system with some software and hardware tweaks. Additionally, the phone may pack a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED panel along with 65W fast charging.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 9 Lite is expected to carry a price of roughly $600 (approx Rs 44,300). On the other hand, the vanilla OnePlus 9 is expected to be in the range of $700 to $800 (Rs 51,500 to Rs 58,800). The OnePlus 8T price in India starts at Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB + 128 GB storage option. The smartphone comes with quad rear cameras, 6.55-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865, and a 4,500mAh battery. At the moment, the Chinese smartphone company is yet to confirm the development of the OnePlus 9 smartphones.