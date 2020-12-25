OnePlus 9 Live Images Hint at a Flat-Edged Hole-Punch Display, May Come With Wireless Charging

The next generation of OnePlus' flagship offering, the OnePlus 9 series is a highly anticipated product at this time of the year. Rumoured to launch sometime during the first half of 2021, the OnePlus 9 has been subjected to a slew of rumours and leaks as we step into 2021. Most recently, live images of the smartphone have been leaked once again, hinting at a flat hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen, according to the recently-leaked images of the OnePlus 9.

The live images have been shared in a report published by 91Mobiles. The report, apart from hinting at the smartphone's possible design, also cites 'trusted sources' as saying that the OnePlus 9 will support 30W wireless charging like the OnePlus 8 Pro and may also support reverse wireless charging. An image shared by 91Mobiles even shows the smartphone as "wirelessly charging." Both these features will also be there on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Further, the OnePlus 9 is reported to come with a 4,500mAh battery - in line with previous reports, and will also feature the latest 65W Warp Charging technology that the company introduced with the OnePlus 8T.

The live images shared by 91Mobiles show a flat hole-punch display on the purported OnePlus 9 smartphone. This is not the first time live images of the OnePlus 9 have surfaced online. Previously, an image of the smartphone allegedly surfaced, hinting at the back panel design of the OnePlus 9 smartphone, which shows a triple rear camera design on the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

More recently, a report surfaced that hinted at the OnePlus 9's camera specifications. The OnePlus 9 may include a 50-megapixel ultra-vision wide-angle camera in its triple rear camera setup. An earlier report said that OnePlus 9 series may use Leica cameras at the back.