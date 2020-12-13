OnePlus 9 Live Images Show Triple Rear Cameras and Hole-Punch Display, Other Key Specs Leaked

The OnePlus 9 series has been in the news for quite some time, and the lineup is expected to include the vanilla OnePlus 9 and a Pro variant. Now, the alleged live images of the vanilla OnePlus 9's pre-production unit have surfaced on the web, showcasing its triple rear cameras, hole-punch display, and silver colour option. The images were published by Phone Arena that received the content from an anonymous source and later corroborated by notable tipster Max Jambor. Before we dig deeper into the design and features, readers should take the information with a pinch of salt as the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm the development of the next OnePlus smartphone series.

In terms of design, the alleged OnePlus 9 in the live photos look similar to the newly launched OnePlus 8T. Its rear cameras are housed in a similar rectangular module with an "ultra shot" branding. However, the report claims that the "ultra shot" branding may not appear in the final version of the smartphone. Additionally, there's no official OnePlus logo on the smartphone as it is said to be a pre-production unit. Other features that the live images highlight include SIM tray, USB-C port, and dual speakers at the bottom. The power button is on the right side while the volume rockers are shown to be present on the left. The rear camera module that includes two large sensors and a third small camera sensor has a considerable bump as well. Notably, the design specifications are in line with previous reports that have indicated the OnePlus 9's features.

The report further adds that the OnePlus 9 will come with 5G support and a 6.55-inch flat display that has Full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will reportedly pack the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with no option to expand via microSD cards. Additionally, a screenshot of the 'About page' of the smartphone shows the build number as LE2117 that was previously tipped by a tipster. The phone is said to run Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 atop.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly pack quad rear cameras. The OnePlus 9 series will be launched in March next year, as per previous reports.