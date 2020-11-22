OnePlus 9 May Come With a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera, Other Camera Details Leaked

The OnePlus 9 is back in the news, and this time, the camera specifications of the smartphone have been leaked. According to a report by 91 Mobiles, the triple rear camera setup on the vanilla OnePlus 9 would include a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera - a major upgrade from the 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor on the newly launched OnePlus 8T. Last week, the publication had also published the CAD-based render on the OnePlus 9 that highlighted the phone's display with a hole-punch cutout at the top right corner.

The report further highlights that the rear camera module would include the dual-tone LED flash. For the primary camera on the OnePlus 9 smartphone, the Chinese smartphone company is said to be using the Sony IMX689 sensor instead of the Sony IMX586 on the vanilla OnePlus 8. Additionally, the primary camera on the smartphone will reportedly offer 6mm focal length, in comparison to the focal length of 6.59mm and 4.74mm provided by the primary cameras on the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T respectively. The details about the third camera sensor and front camera on the OnePlus 9 remain unclear. To recall, the OnePlus 8 feature a 16-megapixel front camera and a tertiary 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Both OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T come with quad-rear cameras.

Previously leaks have suggested that the smartphone would pack the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and ship with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. The OnePlus 9 will reportedly come with the model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119 while the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to come with LE2120 and LE2127 model numbers. All the smartphones are reportedly being developed under the codename Lemonade. Notably, the tipster TechDroider had also indicated that the OnePlus 9 series would support 40W wireless charging as well as 65W wired charging. However, if the rumour is accurate, the battery feature could be limited to the Pro model as the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with both fast wired and wireless charging options while the vanilla OnePlus 8 features no wireless charging support.