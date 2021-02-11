OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Battery Capacity Leaked: What We Know About the Upcoming OnePlus Smartphones

OnePlus 9 series, including the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the most anticipated smartphone series for this year. The OnePlus 9 series has been leaked on many occasions in the past few months, giving us a rough idea on what to expect from the smartphone series. Most recently, the battery details of both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have leaked online, claiming that both the variants will get the same sized battery.

According to the latest rumour, courtesy of known tipster Max Jambor, both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are said to have a 4,500mAh battery units and will come with a charger bundled inside the box, unlike the latest flagship offerings from Apple and Samsung. Jambor hinted at the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro's battery capacity in a tweet, which included an image showing the battery capacity of the two OnePlus 9 series smartphones. The image could also hint at dual-cell batteries on both the OnePlus 9 smartphones. In a response to a query about OnePlus including a charging adapter inside the box, Jambor said "yes".

9 and 9 Pro pic.twitter.com/PHU385KmL9— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 9, 2021

While the leak did not mention anything about the charging speed, it is widely believed that OnePlus may bring 65W fast charging support on the OnePlus 9 series, since the company introduced the technology with the OnePlus 8T. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have previously been reported to come with wireless charging as well.

This leak comes just days after the camera specifications of the OnePlus 9 Pro were leaked, hinting that the Chinese smartphone maker may have used a Hasselblad camera module on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Famous tech YouTuber Dave Lee had then hinted that the OnePlus 9 Pro may come with a curved screen and the OnePlus 9 may come with a flat display. The display on the OnePlus 9 Pro, according to Lee's information, will be a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Apart from the recent leaks, it has previously been reported that the OnePlus 9 series will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The most notable change, according to experts, will be the inclusion of a Hassleblad camera module on the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is said to improve the camera capabilities significantly. Even OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said earlier this year that the company is investing heavily in the camera department in order to become the leader in the area.

The OnePlus 9 camera specifications were leaked last year on SlashLeaks, hinting at a 50-megapixel main camera on the smartphone. The report had then said that the OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.9 aperture. Additionally, the (rumoured) triple camera setup on the OnePlus 9 may include a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cine camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus and an f/3.4 lens.

On several occasions, it has been reported that the OnePlus 9 series may include three smartphones - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9 E or OnePlus 9 Lite. The OnePlus 9E or the OnePlus 9 Lite, if launched, will sit below the OnePlus 9 as the entry-level smartphone in the series. The OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite is rumoured to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC.