OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Another Price Cut: New Price in India

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are receiving yet another price cut following the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India last week. Though the OnePlus 10 Pro packs some noticeable upgrades, especially in the camera department, the OnePlus 9 series is equally worth checking out for high-end hardware. Both devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC and carry Hasselblad-tuned cameras. Before the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India, both devices received a Rs 5,000 price cut, and now the two smartphones are getting another roughly Rs 5,000 off.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Price in India

The OnePlus 9 5G is currently available for Rs 40,599 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 45,599. Customers can choose between Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist colours.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage option costs Rs 59,199. The phone is available in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colours.

Advertisement

Before this, the regular OnePlus 9 was available for Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999 in the country. The Pro model was retailing at Rs 59,999 and 64,999, respectively.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications

Both OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro phones feature a 120Hz display, but the former comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED display, and its sibling gets a larger 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Ultra-HD (4K) resolution. Under the hood, both carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

The triple rear camera system on the OnePlus 9 houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with EIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. For selfies, the OnePlus 9 carries a 16-megapixel shooter with EIS support. Whereas, the quad rear camera setup on the Pro model includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. Both support 65W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.