OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro & OnePlus 9R Will Go On Sale Via Amazon, OnePlus Store: All Deals and Prices

OnePlus finally unveiled the much anticipated OnePlus 9 series smartphones including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R, which will be limited to the Indian market. The OnePlus 9 series smartphones will start at a price of Rs 39,999 for the OnePlus 9R base variant, and go up to 69,999 for the top-spec variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus announced the prices during the launch presentation on Tuesday. The OnePlus 9 Pro pre-orders have been made live on OnePlus website, while the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R pre-orders will start in the coming days.. While there is no word on the exact date for when the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R will go on sale, OnePlus has already announced a bunch of deals and offers that buyers will be able to avail on purchase of a new OnePlus smartphone. The OnePlus 9 series smartphones will be sold via Amazon and OnePlus.com, OnePlus has announced.

On its Twitter, the company announced that those who opt for SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions will be able to avail up to Rs 4,000 off on the new OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, while OnePlus 9R buyers will be able to avail up to Rs 2,000 off on the same. Apart from this, the OnePlus website also shows a bunch of offers on the new OnePlus smartphones. For the OnePlus 9 Pro, buyers will be able to avail up to 10 percent cashback on select American Express cards and get a Rs 1,000 OnePlus voucher. OnePlus 9 buyers can also avail the 10 percent cashback on select American Express cards, while OnePlus 9R buyers get only 5 a percent cashback on select American Express cards.

Equipped with the legendary @Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, the OnePlus 9 & the OnePlus 9 Pro have arrived! Also gracing the line up is the gaming essential & the Best in Class flagship - OnePlus 9RAvailable from ₹37999 onwards (T&C apply) Learn more - https://t.co/hUT6XHGv4w pic.twitter.com/K9Ei1IPqBp — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 23, 2021

