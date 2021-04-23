OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Start Receiving OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 With April 2021 Android Security Patch

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in India. The Android 11-based system update is also available in European and North American regions. As a part of the update, users are getting improved performances with fixes for several known issues. The latest OxygenOS for the OnePlus 9 series also carries April 2021 Android security patch. As always, the current over-the-air (OTA) update is “incremental," meaning only a small percentage of users are receiving it at the moment. A broader rollout will start in a few days, OnePlus claims.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users will be notified about the availability of the system update automatically via a notification; however, they can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > System > System updates. Users in India are receiving the firmware version 11.2.4.4.LE25DA while users in Europe are getting 11.2.4.4.LE15BA. As per screenshots available on the OnePlus community forum and social media channels, the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 is 349MB in size. According to the official changelog, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting improved charging stability, temperature control strategy, and sensitivity of the keyboard in the edge area. Issues such as the battery icon in the status bar being abnormally displayed and the Google Fi SIM card not accepting incoming calls are also fixed. Additionally, the Google Mobile Services pack on the smartphones has also been updated.

Earlier in April, both the phones received OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update that fixed overheating issues, particularly when using the Camera app. The battery life of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro was improved for better power consumption performance. OnePlus users who may face errors following the OTA update can use the OnePlus Community app for feedback. They can also leave comments on the OnePlus Community forum.

