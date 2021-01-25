OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Come with 120Hz Display, Other Key Specs Leaked Ahead of March Launch

The OnePlus 9 series has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time that is further rumoured to launch next month. A tipster is now claiming that both vanilla OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro could feature a 120Hz display but the size of the screens might differ. Additionally, the tipster claims that the regular and pro models would pack the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Chinese tech company is also said to launch the OnePlus 9 Lite alongside the two smartphones, that may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The latest developments came from a notable Chinese tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station. In a post on Weibo, the tipster notes that the vanilla OnePlus 9 uses a 6.55-inch full-HD+ flat display with 120hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to come with a 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ curved display with also 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices will reportedly feature a 3.8mm single hole-punch cutout at the upper left corner for the selfie camera. The tipster also suggests that OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 could pack 4,500mAh batteries each. Notably, old reports have tipped that the Pro model would support 45W wireless charging, while the vanilla OnePlus 9 could support 30W wireless charging.

Moreover, the OnePlus 9 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture. The main camera is accompanied by a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cine camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus, as per old reports. Additionally, alleged leaked photos suggest that rear cameras are housed inside a vertical camera module. Both the vanilla and pro models might carry cameras developed by Leica and run Android 11 out of the box. The OnePlus 9 will reportedly come with the model number LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119 while the OnePlus 9 Pro might carry LE2120, LE2127.