OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R to Go on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers and Specifications

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will go on sale for the first time today at 12PM (noon) for Amazon Prime subscribers and Red Cable Club members. The OnePlus 9 is the vanilla edition of this year’s range, while the OnePlus 9R is the entry-level smartphone in the OnePlus 9 series this year, specifically for the Indian market. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series processors, high refresh rate displays, and fast charging. The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 49,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 39,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Both the smartphones will go on sale via Amazon at 12PM (noon) today for Amazon Prime members. Non-prime Amazon users will be able to purchase the smartphones from tomorrow. Similarly, Red Cable Club members will be able to purchase the two smartphones from the OnePlus website or the OnePlus Store starting 12PM (noon).

Amazon and OnePlus are offering up to Rs 3,000 off on the OnePlus 9 and up to Rs 2,000 off on the OnePlus 9R with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. OnePlus is also offering up to 10 percent cashback on select American Express cards and up to six months of no-cost EMI on SBI Credit Cards between April 14 and April 30. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R both run on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,400) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus 9R also comes with a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9R features a quad rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the OnePlus 9R.

